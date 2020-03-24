Left Menu
Development News Edition

AP govt postpones Class X exams

  • PTI
  • |
  • Amara
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 14:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 14:45 IST
AP govt postpones Class X exams

Amaravati, Mar 24 (PTI): The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday put off the annual public examinations of Class X, scheduled to begin on March 31, by two weeks in view of the coronavirus threat. State Education Minister A Suresh said the fresh schedule of the exams would be notified after a review of the situation on March 31.

The exams that were originally supposed to be conducted early this month but first rescheduled to March 31 in view of elections to rural and urban local bodies. Even last night the Chief Minister's Office announced the exams would be held as per the revised schedule from the 31st, despite the state being under a complete lockdown.

The CMO later withdrew the statement. The Education Minister said on Tuesday afternoon that the exams were being postponed due to coronavirus which has affected seven people in the state so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Solidarity: Foreign hospitals help French virus hotspot cope

The eastern French border city of Mulhouse was fought over by France and Germany across two centuries, but the horrors of the new coronavirus cluster tearing through this community of 110,000 is inspiring unusual solidarity. While many coun...

Lockdown comes into force in entire Haryana, at some places police have tough time persuading people

Entire Haryana went under lockdown on Tuesday, a day after the state government issued the order to help check the spread of coronavirus. The state government had earlier ordered lockdown in Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Panipat, Jhajjar, R...

Libya says oil shutdown losses exceed $3.5 billion

Libyas oil company says economic fallout from a protracted blockade of its vital oil facilities has resulted in losses surpassing 3.5 billion at a time when the war-torn country struggles to prevent the new coronavirus. The National Oil Cor...

Testing blunders crippled US response as coronavirus spread

A series of missteps at the nations top public health agency caused a critical shortage of reliable laboratory tests for the coronavirus, hobbling the federal response as the pandemic spread across the US like wildfire, an Associated Press ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020