MP: New BJP govt appoints Iqbal Singh Bains as CS

The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday appointed 1985-batch IAS officer Iqbal Singh Bains as the new chief secretary of the state. Bains will take charge later in the day.

He was chairman of MP Revenue Board prior to his appointment as chief secretary, an official said. He will replace current CS M Gopal Reddy (1985 batch), who was appointed to the top post by the previous Kamal Nath government only a week back on March 16.

This is first appointment by new Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who took over on Monday evening..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

