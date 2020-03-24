Nashik lockdown: Vehicles off the roads till Mar 31, IT firm

Motorcycles, autorickshaws and four-wheelers were banned from plying on the streets of Nashik till March 31 in view of the curfew and lockdown in force to contain the novel coronavirus outbreak. The order, issued by police commissioner Vishwas Nangre Patil late Monday night, however, exempts vehicles used in essential services as well as those transporting people in case of emergencies.

In another development, auto major Mahindra & Mahindra decided to suspend operations at its plants in Satpur and Igatpuri in the district till further orders. As part of the lockdown enforcement, police raided an IT firm in Mumbai Naka here for carrying out operations despite orders to allow staff to work from home.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

