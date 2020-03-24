Left Menu
Development News Edition

All pvt OPDs must function even during COVID-19 curfew: Tope

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 17:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 17:01 IST
All pvt OPDs must function even during COVID-19 curfew: Tope

Maharashtra Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday asked private practitioners in the state not to close their outpatient departments (OPDs) during the coronavirus outbreak. In a live video telecast on Facebook, the minister said OPDs of private hospitals and dispensaries are exempt from the curfew that has been imposed in the state as a precautionary measure during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It has come to my notice that some private practitioners have closed their OPDs, which is not expected from them. OPDs are exempt from the curfew and private practitioners should keep their dispensaries open," Tope said. He also appealed to people from rural areas to not ostracise those returning to villages from Mumbai or Pune.

"They had gone to cities like Mumbai or Pune for better opportunities. They should not be seen with suspicion. If they are unwell, they should be taken to a hospital for treatment, but ostracising them is inhuman," he said.

People should not lose their humanity in such situations, he added. At least 107 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Primordial worm-like creature was forerunner to most animals - including usA worm-like creature smaller than a grain of rice that burrowed on the sea floor in search of meals like dead ...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Three-pronged distancing most effective at controlling COVID-19 studyA key modeling study from Singapore has found that putting multiple social lockdowns in place - including school clos...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Woody Allen memoir released as publishers cite freedom of speechAn independent publisher released a memoir by movie director Woody Allen on Monday after it was dropped by another ...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. U.S. could become coronavirus epicenter, UK locks down, Olympics on holdThe United States could become the global epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, the World Health Organization said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020