All pvt OPDs must function even during COVID-19 curfew: Tope

Maharashtra Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday asked private practitioners in the state not to close their outpatient departments (OPDs) during the coronavirus outbreak. In a live video telecast on Facebook, the minister said OPDs of private hospitals and dispensaries are exempt from the curfew that has been imposed in the state as a precautionary measure during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It has come to my notice that some private practitioners have closed their OPDs, which is not expected from them. OPDs are exempt from the curfew and private practitioners should keep their dispensaries open," Tope said. He also appealed to people from rural areas to not ostracise those returning to villages from Mumbai or Pune.

"They had gone to cities like Mumbai or Pune for better opportunities. They should not be seen with suspicion. If they are unwell, they should be taken to a hospital for treatment, but ostracising them is inhuman," he said.

People should not lose their humanity in such situations, he added. At least 107 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra so far.

