Uttarakhand: Leopard enters school building

A leopard entered a residential school building here on Tuesday creating a scare in the area. The leopard Apparently strayed into the school premises from the nearby forests in the early hours, District Forest Officer (DFO) Rajiv Dhiman said. A night watchman, who was the first to know about the leopard entering the school premises, reported the matter to the forest department, he said.

The school located in Gumaniwala Gram Sabha area was closed in view of the coronavirus threat and there were no students, Dhiman said. A team of forest department personnel equipped with nets and tranquillisers rushed to the spot. However, they are still struggling to capture the big cat, Dhiman said. The driver of the forest department vehicle named Anand Bahuguna was also attacked by the leopard during rescue efforts.

He sustained injuries on his face and head, range officer RPS Negi said. Bahuguna was immediately rushed to AIIMS emergency ward where his condition is out of danger, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.