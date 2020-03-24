Seven arrested for violating prohibitory orders

Seven people were arrested here on Tuesday for violating prohibitory orders enforced in Dakshina Kannada district as part of lockdown in the stateto check the spread of coronavirus. City police commissioner P S Harsha said they were held for violating magisterial orders and directions of the police on duty under Section 71 of the Karnataka Police Act.

People were found moving around in the city Tuesday despite repeated warnings by police to stay home. Only those who go out to purchase essential items were allowed in the streets on Tuesday.

The orders under Section 144 of the CrPC clamped by the district administration will be in force till midnight on March 31..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

