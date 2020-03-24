Curfew in five MP districts

Curfew was imposed in Shivpuri and Gwalior districts and the towns of Khajuraho and Rajnagar in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday after new coronavirus cases were reported. It took the number of districts in Madhya Pradesh where curfew has been imposed to five.

On Monday, curfew was clamped in Bhopal and Jabalpur districts. Despite lockdown, people continued to roam on roads and crowd public places, forcing the authorities to impose curfew till March 31 in Shivpur and Gwalior, officials said.

In Chhatarpur district, curfew was clamped in the tourist town of Khajuraho and in Rajnagar till further orders. The step was taken after it was found that a coronavirus patient in Gwalior had returned from Khajuraho and Rajnagar.

The Chhatarpur district collector also ordered sealing of a hotel of Chhatarpur where this person had stayed, an official said. The number of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh rose to nine after two new cases were found in Gwalior and Shivpuri districts on Tuesday.

Earlier, six cases were reported from Jabalpur, while a woman was found to have contracted the infection in Bhopal on Sunday. On Tuesday, a 36-year-old man tested positive for the coronavirus in Gwalior and a 30-year-old man was found to be infected in Shivpuri.

Sources said the patient in Gwalior had returned home last week from Khajuraho where he might have come in contact with foreign tourists. The COVID-19 patient in Shivpuri worked in Dubai and had returned home on March 18, an official said.

Lockdown has been imposed in 45 districts of Madhya Pradesh so far..

