Virus: Cong's Thorat asks people not to move to villages

Maharashtra Congress presidentand state Revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat on Tuesday askedpeople not to travel from urban areas to villages as thiswould put greater pressure on the government to provideessential services in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak

He also asked people not to take law in their hands,the statement coming in the midst of reports that people,fearing an outbreak, were not allowing others to enter theirvillages

"The government is committed to provide essentialservices uninterrupted. If you move out, the administrationwill be further strained which is already battling coronavirusepidemic," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.