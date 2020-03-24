Left Menu
Development News Edition

Virus: Cong's Thorat asks people not to move to villages

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 20:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 20:11 IST
Virus: Cong's Thorat asks people not to move to villages

Maharashtra Congress presidentand state Revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat on Tuesday askedpeople not to travel from urban areas to villages as thiswould put greater pressure on the government to provideessential services in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak

He also asked people not to take law in their hands,the statement coming in the midst of reports that people,fearing an outbreak, were not allowing others to enter theirvillages

"The government is committed to provide essentialservices uninterrupted. If you move out, the administrationwill be further strained which is already battling coronavirusepidemic," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

Ford joins GE, 3M in speeding up ventilator, respirator production

Carmaker Ford Motor Co on Tuesday jumped into the emergency push by major U.S. manufacturers to produce thousands of ventilators and respirators needed to help combat the spread of the coronavirus under a partnership code-named Project Apol...

Countries with weaker handwashing culture more exposed to COVID-19: UK study

Countries where people do not have a habit of washing their hands automatically tend to have a much higher exposure to coronavirus, according to a new UK study released on Tuesday. University of Birmingham researchers have discovered that a...

Pentagon leaders indicate coronavirus outbreak could last for months

Senior Pentagon leaders said on Tuesday that the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak that has hit the United States could continue for months and the military would continue to support efforts to counter it for as long as needed.The coronav...

Pralhad Joshi to donate month's salary to PM Relief Fund, urges PSUs to help in fight against COVID-19

Parliamentary Affairs and Coal and Mines Minister Prahlad Joshi said on Tuesday that he will donate his one-month salary to Prime Ministers National Relief Fund to strengthen the fight against COVID-19. He also urged people in coal and mini...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020