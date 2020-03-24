Assam Assembly passes state budget for FY21

The Assam Assembly on Tuesday passed the state budget for fiscal 2020-21 without any cut motion. The budget session -- truncated due to the coronavirus outbreak -- was adjourned sine die.

With the passage of the Assam Appropriation Bill, 2020, the state budget was passed. Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had presented a Rs 1,249-crore deficit budget for 2020-21 on March 6.

Five more bills were also passed on the last day of the budget session. Besides, three bills were tabled to create the Moran, Matak and Kamatapur autonomous councils, but they will be discussed in the next session of the assembly.

