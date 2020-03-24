Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam Assembly passes state budget for FY21

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 20:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 20:56 IST
Assam Assembly passes state budget for FY21

The Assam Assembly on Tuesday passed the state budget for fiscal 2020-21 without any cut motion. The budget session -- truncated due to the coronavirus outbreak -- was adjourned sine die.

With the passage of the Assam Appropriation Bill, 2020, the state budget was passed. Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had presented a Rs 1,249-crore deficit budget for 2020-21 on March 6.

Five more bills were also passed on the last day of the budget session. Besides, three bills were tabled to create the Moran, Matak and Kamatapur autonomous councils, but they will be discussed in the next session of the assembly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

UN urges easing of sanctions on Iran, others facing virus

The UN rights chief called Tuesday for any sanctions imposed on countries like Iran facing the new coronavirus pandemic to be urgently re-evaluated to avoid pushing strained medical systems into collapse. At this crucial time, both for glob...

Norway extends coronavirus restrictions until April 13

Norway on Tuesday extended curbs on a range of public and private institutions until April 13, including the closure of schools and nurseries, to try to halt the spread of the coronavirus. The measures we have imposed appear to be slowing t...

COVID-19: Odisha govt imposes 'immediate stoppage' of all construction works

The Odisha government on Tuesday ordered an immediate stoppage of all construction works across the state except construction work for health facilities related to COVID-19. So far, two people have tested positive for coronavirus in the sta...

Bangladesh shuts all public transports as coronavirus death toll rises to 4

Bangladesh on Tuesday suspended all public transport services as the country reported a fourth death due to the coronavirus pandemic which has killed nearly 17,000 people worldwide. The decision came a day after the country declared a 10-da...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020