Centre has made provision of Rs 15,000 cr to strengthen country's health infra: PM

Underlining that health services should be the only priority of state governments at this time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Centre has made a provision of Rs 15,000 crore to strengthen the country's health infrastructure to tackle coronavirus. In his second address to the nation in less than a week on the pandemic raging across much of the world, Modi informed that the availability of testing facilities related to COVID-19, personal protective equipment, isolation beds, ICU beds, ventilators and other necessary tools are being increased rapidly.

