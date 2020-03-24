C'garh: Poor to get April-May PDS rice quota together

All poor families in Chhattisgarh will be provided their rice quota under Public Distribution System for the months of April and May at one go in view of the restrictions in place due to novel coronavirus outbreak, officials said on Tuesday. The decision was taken by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, an official said, and directives have been issued to district collectors.

"Ration card holders under various BPL categorie will be benefited. Instructions have already been given to disburse ration, given at subsidised rates, for the two months (April and May) at one go to BPL families," he said. So far one confirmed case of coronavirus has been reported in the state, while samples of 49 people were sent for testing on Tuesday.

"In Chhattisgarh, out of 183 samples examined till Monday, only one was found positive," an official said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.