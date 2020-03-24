Goa govt promises home delivery of groceries during lockdown

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said the state government will make arrangements to provide grocery and other necessary commodities at people's doorsteps during the 21-day-lockdown. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday evening announced complete lockdown of the country for next 21 days to contain coronavirus.

Sawant said people should not panic and rush out to markets as the state government will make arrangements to provide groceries and other necessary things at doorstep. Pharmacies and petrol pumps too will remain open during the lockdown period, he assured.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.