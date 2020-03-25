Bengal Imams' body restricts entry of people into mosques

With the coronavirus outbreak triggering lockdown across the country, an organisation of Imams of West Bengal on Tuesday asked authorities of mosques to restrict entry of people to prevent large gatherings and conducting prayers with very few devotees. While regular namaz and other religious practices should continue with 4-5 people, entry of others into mosques will have to be restricted, Chairman of Bengal Imams Association Mohammed Yahia said in a statement.

"Others will conduct their namaz prayers at their houses," he said adding that it is only an emergency measure in view of the present situation. As of now, arrangements will be in force to hold the Shab e barat festival on April 9 and the decision will be reviewed afterwards, Yahia said.

The Imam of Nakhoda Masjid here, one of the prominent mosques in the state, Shafique Qasmi said, "We have already restricted entry of people inside the mosque even during prayers to prevent large gatherings and while the Imam will conduct the namaz prayers within the premises on a microphone, others will do the same at their houses." He said this practice will continue till the situation improves as "our country is faced with a grave danger." PTI SUS NN NN.

