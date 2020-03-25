Left Menu
Development News Edition

First COVID-19 patients from Maha recover, set to go home

  • PTI
  • |
  • Pune
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 08:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 08:58 IST
First COVID-19 patients from Maha recover, set to go home

A Pune-based couple, who were the first COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra, have now twice tested negative for the deadly coronavirus and are set to be discharged from hospital on Wednesday, a health official said. The couple, admitted to a hospital here on March 9, will be taken home in an ambulance of the Pune Municipal Corporation.

"Their first samples after 14 days of isolation period tested negative on Monday. The repeat samples were sent in next 24 hours on Tuesday and in that also, the couple tested negative," an official from the Pune civic body's health department said. The couple and their daughter were part of a 40-member tourist group that returned to Mumbai from Dubai on March 1.

They travelled from Mumbai to Pune in a cab. Besides the couple, their daughter and the cab driver had also tested positive for the coronavirus.

After the isolation period, the first test of their daughter, the cab driver and one more person from the Dubai trip tested negative on Tuesday, the official said. "Their repeat samples will be sent today and if they test negative, they will also be discharged," he said.

The condition of the couple is "perfectly fine and they are happy," the official said. Speaking to PTI, the man said his health and that of his wife, daughter and the cab driver was fine.

Till Tuesday, Maharashtra reported 107 coronavirus cases, the highest in the country so far..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Oil prices rally on hopes for US stimulus

Oil prices rallied in Asia Wednesday on signs the US Congress was nearing an agreement on a massive stimulus package to help the coronavirus-ravaged American economy, tracking record Wall Street gains. International benchmark Brent crude wa...

Ronaldo, agent donate intensive care units to Portuguese hospitals

Cristiano Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes will donate three intensive care units to Portuguese hospitals to help them cope with the coronavirus pandemic, local health officials said on Tuesday. The Portuguese pair will donate to at least...

Asia markets track Wall St surge as US targets blockbuster bill

Asian equities soared again Wednesday following a blockbuster day in New York and Europe as US lawmakers edge towards a mammoth stimulus package to support the worlds top economy against the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. While the dea...

COVID-19: Ministry of Social Justice implements work from home

In an effort to halt the COVID-19 spread, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has implemented work from home from today for its officials. R.Subrahmanyam, Secretary Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, on Wednesday posted on T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020