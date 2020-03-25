Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengal Imams' body restricts entry of people into mosques

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 09:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 09:52 IST
Bengal Imams' body restricts entry of people into mosques

With the coronavirus outbreak triggering lockdown across the country, an organisation of Imams of West Bengal has asked authorities of mosques to restrict the entry of people to prevent large gatherings but continue conducting prayers with a few devotees. While regular namaz and other religious practices should continue with 4-5 people, entry of others into mosques will have to be restricted, Chairman of Bengal Imams Association, Mohammed Yahia said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Others will conduct their namaz prayers at their houses," he said adding that it is only an emergency measure in view of the present situation. As of now, arrangements will be in force to hold the Shab-e-Barat festival on April 9 and the decision will be reviewed later, Yahia said.

The Imam of Nakhoda Masjid here, one of the prominent mosques in the state, Shafique Qasmi said, "We have already restricted entry of people inside the mosque even during prayers to prevent large gatherings and while the Imam will conduct the namaz prayers within the premises on a microphone, others will do the same in their houses." He said this practice will continue till the situation improves as "our country is faced with grave danger." PTI SUS NN ACD ACD.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Solskjaer, Stoney share message for Manchester United fans amid coronavirus pandemic

Manchester United managers of mens and womens teams, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Casey Stoney, shared a message for the fans amid coronavirus pandemic saying that we all need to come together during these unprecedented times. Firstly, on behal...

COVID-19: Samajwadi Party MP provides Rs 15 lakh for masks and sanitisers in Banda

In the aftermath of COVID-19 outbreak, Samajwadi Party SP MP Vishambhar Prasad Nishad on Wednesday donated Rs 15 lakh for distribution of masks and sanitisers in the Banda district of the state.In a letter to the District Magistrate, Nishad...

Too big to infect? Some US leaders defy virus guidelines

The State Department has advised against all international travel because of the coronavirus, but that didnt stop Secretary of State Mike Pompeo from flying to Afghanistan this week. Gyms across the nations capital are shuttered, but Sen. R...

388 Russian citizens stranded in India flown back

The three hundred and eighty-eight Russian citizens stranded in India were flown back to their homeland by a special Aeroflot flight, the Russian embassy in New Delhi said on Wednesday. Russian Embassy has successfully facilitated transport...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020