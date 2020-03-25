Left Menu
Development News Edition

Haryana deputes 22 senior officers to monitor activities to check COVID-19 spread in each district

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 11:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 11:43 IST
Haryana deputes 22 senior officers to monitor activities to check COVID-19 spread in each district

The Haryana government has deputed 22 officials, including 19 IAS officers, for planning, coordination and monitoring activities for the prevention and control of coronavirus. Nineteen IAS, two IPS and one IFS officers, one for each of the state's 22 districts, will perform this duty in addition to their present portfolio with immediate effect, an order issued by Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora said here. Haryana's Home and Health Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said that the state government was making every effort to prevent spread of COVID-19 infection in the state.

The total number of coronavirus positive cases in Haryana stands at 16. The entire Haryana went under lockdown on Tuesday, a day after the state government issued the order to help check the spread of coronavirus.

The Haryana government had earlier ordered lockdown in Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Panipat, Jhajjar, Rohtak and Panchkula districts later decided to extend the measure to the entire state. However, all essential and emergency services are exempted, officials said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a complete lockdown of the entire country for 21 days in an unprecedented drastic measure to try halt the spread of coronavirus shortly after which the Centre said all road, rail and air services will remain suspended during this period. Vij said that state government has started preparing a list of retired government doctors and if need arises their services will be availed.

To combat COVID-19, the Haryana government is issuing appointment letters to 447 recently selected doctors. Besides, ad hoc appointments of 340 doctors is being made. Vij said that purchase orders have been placed to have five ventilators in each of the 22 districts.

"Besides, purchase of 210 new ventilators for medical colleges has been approved," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan migrant workers in Gujarat leave for homes on foot

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak and the 21-day nationwide lockdown, thousands of migrant workers from Rajasthan working in different parts of Gujarat have started walking back to their native places in the absence of any transport f...

Essential commodities will be available, will issue E-passes for all involved in providing essential services: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday assured people that the supply of essential commodities will not be hampered at any cost and added that personnel manning shops and engaged in other essential services would be issued E-pass...

Coronavirus: Engineering student develops pendant to ensure social distancing

Are you finding it difficult to maintain the mandatory one meter distance from other people to avoid coronavirus infection Do you forget to wash your hands regularly Dont fret as an engineering student in Punjab has found a solution for all...

EXPLAINER-China's symptom-free coronavirus carriers raise fears of new wave of infections

The existence of a substantial but unknown number of asymptomatic carriers of coronavirus in China has raised concerns among the public that people could still be spreading COVID-19 without knowing they are sick.As the virus continues to wr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020