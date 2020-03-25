Haryana deputes 22 senior officers to monitor activities to check COVID-19 spread in each district

The Haryana government has deputed 22 officials, including 19 IAS officers, for planning, coordination and monitoring activities for the prevention and control of coronavirus. Nineteen IAS, two IPS and one IFS officers, one for each of the state's 22 districts, will perform this duty in addition to their present portfolio with immediate effect, an order issued by Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora said here. Haryana's Home and Health Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said that the state government was making every effort to prevent spread of COVID-19 infection in the state.

The total number of coronavirus positive cases in Haryana stands at 16. The entire Haryana went under lockdown on Tuesday, a day after the state government issued the order to help check the spread of coronavirus.

The Haryana government had earlier ordered lockdown in Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Panipat, Jhajjar, Rohtak and Panchkula districts later decided to extend the measure to the entire state. However, all essential and emergency services are exempted, officials said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a complete lockdown of the entire country for 21 days in an unprecedented drastic measure to try halt the spread of coronavirus shortly after which the Centre said all road, rail and air services will remain suspended during this period. Vij said that state government has started preparing a list of retired government doctors and if need arises their services will be availed.

To combat COVID-19, the Haryana government is issuing appointment letters to 447 recently selected doctors. Besides, ad hoc appointments of 340 doctors is being made. Vij said that purchase orders have been placed to have five ventilators in each of the 22 districts.

"Besides, purchase of 210 new ventilators for medical colleges has been approved," he said..

