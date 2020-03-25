Left Menu
LOckdown: Odisha CM asks people to support PM Modi's appeal

  Bhubaneswar
  Updated: 25-03-2020 12:24 IST
  Created: 25-03-2020 12:24 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has called upon people to support the 21-day nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop the coronavirus spread. As the pandemic is spreading across the world, it is time to be together as a nation at this hour of crisis and support the appeal of the prime minister, Patnaik said in a twitter post.

It is an extremely challenging race against time to stop COVID-19, said the chief minister who also tagged a video of the prime ministers address to the nation on Tuesday on the coronavirus pandemic. "It is an extremely challenging race against time to stop #COVID19. As the pandemic is spreading across the world, it is time to be together as a nation at this hour of crisis and support the appeal of PM @narendramodi ji," Patnaik tweeted.

The chief ministers tweet came hours after Modi addressed the nation and announced complete lockdown in the entire country for 21 days. Union Petroleum and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also urged the people to abide by the prime minister's plea for the nationwide lockdown and said the role of every citizen will be important in the battle against the deadly virus.

It is essential for the people to stay indoors for 21 days in order to save the lives of people and prevent the spread of the highly infectious virus in the country, he said in a message. So far, two persons have tested positive for coronavirus in the state.

