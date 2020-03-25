Maha: Two booked for manhandling cops during COVID-19 lockdown

A case was registered against two persons for allegedly abusing and manhandling policemen during the COVID-19 lockdown at Kalyan town in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon when a team of policemen was patrolling Gandhari bridge at Khadakpada, senior inspector A H Pawar of Khadakpada police station said.

The policemen intercepted the accused duo, who were travelling on a scooter, informed them about the prohibitory orders and asked them to return home, the official said. A heated argument ensued and the accused abused and manhandled the policemen, he added.

The duo was booked under sections 353 (assault to deter a public servant from discharging his duty), 188 (disobeying a government order) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Disaster Management Act of 2005, he said. No arrest has been made in this connection as yet and further probe is underway, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

