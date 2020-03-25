Enough stock of essential commodities in Maharashtra: CM

Amid the nationwide lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday appealed to people not to venture out of their homes and assured that the state has adequate stock of essential commodities. Greeting people on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, Thackeray said the poor and daily wagers should understand that the government stands firmly behind them in this time of crisis.

"There is enough stock of essential commodities and the essential services will continue to function," he said. The chief minister also said that corporates were coming forward to set up hospitals and manufacture masks.

"I appeal to employers not to cut wages of their workers or stop their services. "Don't flock the markets. To purchase essential commodities, go to market alone and maintain distance (with one another)," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

