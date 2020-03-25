COVID-19: Goa remains locked down; hospitals, pharmacies open

Goa remained completely shut on Wednesday following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of a complete nationwide lockdown for 21 days to contain the spread of coronavirus. Except for hospitals and pharmacies, all other establishments in the coastal state remained closed with police patrolling the streets to ensure people do not venture out of their homes.

The state government has appealed to people to stay indoors, and assured that all arrangements will be made to provide groceries at their doorsteps. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said those who want to help the government during this time as volunteers can approach their nearest police station.

The volunteers would be screened for infection and then only allowed to provide help in delivering the essentials items to people. Those who misuse the passes issued to them by the government to work in this period would be punished severely, he said.

The state government has also asked the fair price owners to approach their respective deputy collector's office and get the permission for home delivery of essential items. No coronavirus case has been reported from the state so far.

