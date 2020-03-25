Left Menu
Ration shops in Maha to remain open during lockdown: Bhujbal

  • PTI
  • Mumbai
  Updated: 25-03-2020 16:32 IST
All ration shops in Maharashtra will remain open to ensure regularly supply of food items to people during the lockdown ordered in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said on Wednesday. Speaking to a regional news channel, Bhujbal said the state government is committed to ensure uninterrupted supply of foodgrains to minimise inconvenience to people during the wide-ranging restrictions in place to tackle the crisis.

I can assure people of smooth supply of foodgrains. All ration shops will remain open through out the lockdown period. We are also ensuring additional foodgrain supply to these shops," he said.

The minister said people should avoid hoarding and rushing to buy food items. "There is sufficient supply of foodgrains and we are monitoring it with various departments to make sure they reach all corners of the state.

"People should remain calm and avoid rushing to shops, Bhujbal said. On Tuesday, the minister said the state has enough foodgrain stock to last for six months.

The entire country is under lockdown for 21 days to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus. At 116 as on Tuesday afternoon, Maharashtra has the highest number of COVID-19 cases among states in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

