Ugadi conducted in AP without pomp

The usual pomp that marks Ugadi festival was clearly missing as people of Andhra Pradesh remained confined to their homes and quietly conducted the festivities on the occasion on Wednesday. There was no official celebration of the Telugu New Year's Day this year as well because of the lockdown enforced due to the threat of the coronavirus.

The traditional reading of the almanac, the highlight of the Ugadi celebration every year, was conducted in a quiet manner in the Kanaka Durga temple atop the Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada. State Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao and Brahmin Welfare Corporation Chairman Malladi Vishnu attended the event.

As temples remained closed for devotees in view of the coronavirus spread, people stayed away while the priests performed the rituals. The Andhra Pradesh government has been imposing a 21-hour lockdown daily, allowing people to come out only from 6 am to 9 am daily for essential purchases.

As there was no exception given on Ugadi, people rushed back home, leaving no festive atmosphere on the streets..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.