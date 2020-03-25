Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ugadi conducted in AP without pomp

  • PTI
  • |
  • Amaravati
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 16:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 16:58 IST
Ugadi conducted in AP without pomp

The usual pomp that marks Ugadi festival was clearly missing as people of Andhra Pradesh remained confined to their homes and quietly conducted the festivities on the occasion on Wednesday. There was no official celebration of the Telugu New Year's Day this year as well because of the lockdown enforced due to the threat of the coronavirus.

The traditional reading of the almanac, the highlight of the Ugadi celebration every year, was conducted in a quiet manner in the Kanaka Durga temple atop the Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada. State Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao and Brahmin Welfare Corporation Chairman Malladi Vishnu attended the event.

As temples remained closed for devotees in view of the coronavirus spread, people stayed away while the priests performed the rituals. The Andhra Pradesh government has been imposing a 21-hour lockdown daily, allowing people to come out only from 6 am to 9 am daily for essential purchases.

As there was no exception given on Ugadi, people rushed back home, leaving no festive atmosphere on the streets..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran president warns of tough new measures as virus toll tops 2,000

Irans president warned that his government was poised to introduce tough new measures against the coronavirus Wednesday as the death toll from one of the worlds deadliest outbreaks topped 2,000. President Hassan Rouhani said that the new me...

Kosovo government faces no-confidence vote after dispute over coronavirus

Kosovos coalition government faces a no-confidence vote in parliament on Wednesday after a dispute over whether to declare a state of emergency to combat the coronavirus.The vote is set to go ahead despite pleas by France and Germany for th...

Thailand bans entry to foreigners, prepares emergency measures against coronavirus

The Thai government banned entry for all non-resident foreigners on Wednesday but held off on restricting peoples movement inside the country as the government prepared to roll out emergency measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus...

Britain's Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus, self isolating: Clarence House

Britains Prince Charles has tested positive for the novel coronavirus after he displayed mild symptoms and is now self-isolating, his office said on Wednesday. The 71-year-old heir to the British throne is self-isolating in Scotland with wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020