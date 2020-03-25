Left Menu
COVID-19 lockdown: Athawale appeals to people to stay indoors

Union Minister for Social JusticeRamdas Athawale on Wednesday appealed to people to remainindoors, as the Centre is taking appropriate measures tocontain the spread of coronavirus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a21-day nationwide lockdown to prevent community spread of thedeadly virus

In a video message released on his Facebook page,Athawale said, "People with symptoms similar to COVID-19infection should stay away from gatherings and go to ahospital for check-up. The government wants people to stay athome and stay safe. This is how the government will be able toprevent the spread." Maharashtra has recorded 112 positive cases ofcoronavirus, the highest in the country so far.

