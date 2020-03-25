2 arrested for attacking constables after defying lockdown

Two men were arrested Wednesday for allegedly attacking two constables after they were stopped for breaching a check post set up to implement the lockdown to control the spread of COVID-19, police said. The incident took place earlier in the day under Sanjay Nagar police station limits in the city, they said. A video, showing a group of young men arguing with the constables in uniform and then a couple of them attacking and pushing the cops on to the street, has surfaced on social media

Police said two of the attackers have been arrested while a search is on to nab the others who were with them. "We have arrested two miscreants and their motorcycle has also been seized. They have been booked under Section 353 of IPC (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty). It's a non bailable offence. They will be produced before the magistrate and we will see to it that they are sent to jail," City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said

The Commissioner said police were only doing their duty by enforcing the lockdown in the interest of the people.

