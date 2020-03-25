Over 180 cases registered, 5,103 people detained for violating lockdown orders: Delhi police

More than 180 cases were registered and 5,103 people detained on Wednesday for violating government orders during the coronavirus lockdown, police said. According to the data shared by Delhi police, 183 cases were registered under section 188 (for disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code till 5pm.

A total of 5,103 people have been detained under section 65 (persons bound to comply with reasonable directions of police officers) and 956 vehicles have been impounded under section 66 of the Delhi Police Act, they stated. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the virus.

