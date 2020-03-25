Maha: One detained for spreading rumours about coronavirus

The Nagpur Police on Wednesday registered a case over misleading audio and video clips about increase in coronavirus cases in the city that were circulating on social media. One person, suspected of sharing these clips on WhatsApp, was detained and being questioned, said police spokesperson Manoj Sutar.

A case was registered at Sadar police station under IPC section 188 (disobeying lawful order of a public servant) as well as relevant provisions of the Disaster Management Act, he said. While the city has only four coronavirus patients, these clips contained grossly wrong and exaggerated claims about the number of patients.

People should not forward such audio/video clips or rumours in other forms, the police appealed..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

