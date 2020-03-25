Power Finance Corporation to provide financial aid of Rs. 50 lac to Red Cross

Power Finance Corporation Ltd (PFC), the Central PSU under Union Ministry of Power and leading NBFC in the power sector has agreed in principle to provide financial assistance of Rs. 50,00,000 (Rupees Fifty Lakhs only) to the Indian Red Cross Society.

Under the CSR Initiative, the financial aid provided by PFC will be used for distribution of Health Masks and Sanitizers, as a part of preventive measures against COVID-19, in the State of Rajasthan through Indian Red Cross Society. This move of PFC is significant because Jaipur in Rajasthan has emerged as one of the epicenters of coronavirus in India.

(With Inputs from PIB)

