COVID-19: J&K LG appeals to people to observe 21-day lockdown

Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Wednesday appealed to the people of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to observe the 21-day lockdown to break the transmission chain of the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight.

In a recorded message, the Lt Governor (LG) observed that the UT administration has taken various steps for containing the virus, like stopping inter-state bus services, setting up of isolation ward for patients and their treatment, imposing Section 144 of the CrPC. “The prime minister has sought the cooperation of the people during the 21-day all-India lockdown. The people of J&K must also follow the lockdown to overcome this deadly virus, which has the capability to spread exponentially," Murmu said. He appealed to the people to stay at home and be cautious. Essential services and supplies would be available and elaborate arrangements have been made for that, Murmu asserted. Healthcare is the priority of the administration at this crucial time and every possible step would be taken to ensure the safety and good health of the people of J&K, he said. The LG said that advance ration for April and May would be issued to all eligible consumers. Besides, one month's ration for Mid-Day Meals would also be given in advance to all parents of eligible children, Murmu said. Divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners have been asked to ensure the availability of essential commodities and funds have been allocated for the same, he said. He appealed to the people not to venture out unless it is absolutely necessary. People should observe 'social distancing', as it is the key to stop and prevent the spread of COVID-19, Murmu said. The LG urged the people to share their travel history for their own safety and the safety of others.

