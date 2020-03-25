Haryana deputes 24 IAS, 2 IFS officers for combating COVID-19

Haryana government on Wednesday deputed 24 IAS, and two IFS officers in the districts for planning, coordination, monitoring and implementation of all activities for the prevention and control of COVID-19 in addition to their present duties, with immediate effect. According to an official statement, Mahavir Singh, Principal Secretary, School Education Department, has been deputed in Bhiwani. Sudhir Rajpal, Principal Secretary, Development and Panchayats Department, has been deputed in Palwal.

Anand Mohan Sharan, Principal Secretary, Mines and Geology, Social Justice and Empowerment and Welfare of Scheduled Caste and Backward Classes Departments, Principal Resident Commissioner, Haryana Bhawan, New Delhi, has been deputed in Panchkula. Raja Shekhar Vundru, Principal Secretary, Sainik and Ardh Sainik Welfare and Animal Husbandry and Dairying Department, has been posted in Nuh.

Vineet Garg, Principal Secretary, Haryana Labour Department, and Commissioner Karnal Division, has been deputed in Karnal. Apoorva Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary, Town and Country Planning and Urban Estates Department and CEO, Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority, has been deputed in Sonipat.

Deepti Umashankar, Principal Secretary, Monitoring and Coordination Department and Commissioner, Ambala Division, has been deputed in Ambala. Anurag Agarwal, Chief Electoral Officer, Principal Secretary, Elections Department, and Managing Director, Haryana State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation, has been deputed in Yamuna Nagar.

D Suresh, Commissioner, Rohtak Division, has been deputed in Rohtak. Rajeev Ranjan, Director General, Tourism and Secretary, Tourism Department, has been deputed in Fatehabad. Pankaj Yadav, Chief Administrator, Haryana Shaheri Vikas Pradhikaran, has been deputed in Charkhi Dadri.

Mohammad Shayin, Managing Director, Haryana Power Generation Corporation and Managing Director, Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited and Secretary, Power Department has been deputed in Rewari. Ajit Balaji Joshi, Director General, Higher Education and Secretary, Higher Education has been deputed in Panipat.

Vikas Yadav, Managing Director, Haryana Tourism Development Corporation Limited, has been deputed in Mahendragarh. Ashok Sangwan, Commissioner, Gurugram Division, has been deputed in Gurugram. Vinay Singh, Commissioner, Hisar Division has been deputed in Hisar.

Sanjay Joon, Commissioner, Faridabad Division, Special Commissioner, Health and Nutrition, Mewat Area, and Chairman, Mewat Development Agency, Nuh has been deputed in Faridabad. Jagdeep Singh, Special Secretary, Finance Department has been deputed in Sirsa.

SS Phulia, Transport Commissioner, Special Secretary, Transport Department has been deputed in Kurukshetra. PK Aggarwal, Director General of Police, Police Headquarters has been deputed in Kaithal.

Krishan Kumar Sindhu, Chairman, Haryana Police Housing Corporation, Panchkula has been deputed in Jhajjar. DK Singh, Secretary, Forests Department, has been deputed in Jind.

Ashok Kumar Garg, Director, Consolidation of Land Holdings and Land Records, Special Officer (HQ) and Special LAO and Special Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management Department and Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Hisar has been deputed in Sirsa. Varinder Singh Kundu, Additional Chief Secretary, Fisheries Department and CEO, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority, besides Ashok Sangwan has also been deputed in Gurugram.

Two IFS officers - Vineet Garg, PCCF-cum-CEO CAMPA, Panchkula, has been deputed in Yamunanagar while Pankaj Goel, PCCF-cum-AMD, Forest Development Corporation, Panchkula has been deputed in Jind. (ANI)

