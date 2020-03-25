Left Menu
Development News Edition

Haryana deputes 24 IAS, 2 IFS officers for combating COVID-19

Haryana government on Wednesday deputed 24 IAS, and two IFS officers in the districts for planning, coordination, monitoring and implementation of all activities for the prevention and control of COVID-19 in addition to their present duties, with immediate effect.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chandigarh (Haryana)
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 21:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 21:17 IST
Haryana deputes 24 IAS, 2 IFS officers for combating COVID-19
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Haryana government on Wednesday deputed 24 IAS, and two IFS officers in the districts for planning, coordination, monitoring and implementation of all activities for the prevention and control of COVID-19 in addition to their present duties, with immediate effect. According to an official statement, Mahavir Singh, Principal Secretary, School Education Department, has been deputed in Bhiwani. Sudhir Rajpal, Principal Secretary, Development and Panchayats Department, has been deputed in Palwal.

Anand Mohan Sharan, Principal Secretary, Mines and Geology, Social Justice and Empowerment and Welfare of Scheduled Caste and Backward Classes Departments, Principal Resident Commissioner, Haryana Bhawan, New Delhi, has been deputed in Panchkula. Raja Shekhar Vundru, Principal Secretary, Sainik and Ardh Sainik Welfare and Animal Husbandry and Dairying Department, has been posted in Nuh.

Vineet Garg, Principal Secretary, Haryana Labour Department, and Commissioner Karnal Division, has been deputed in Karnal. Apoorva Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary, Town and Country Planning and Urban Estates Department and CEO, Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority, has been deputed in Sonipat.

Deepti Umashankar, Principal Secretary, Monitoring and Coordination Department and Commissioner, Ambala Division, has been deputed in Ambala. Anurag Agarwal, Chief Electoral Officer, Principal Secretary, Elections Department, and Managing Director, Haryana State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation, has been deputed in Yamuna Nagar.

D Suresh, Commissioner, Rohtak Division, has been deputed in Rohtak. Rajeev Ranjan, Director General, Tourism and Secretary, Tourism Department, has been deputed in Fatehabad. Pankaj Yadav, Chief Administrator, Haryana Shaheri Vikas Pradhikaran, has been deputed in Charkhi Dadri.

Mohammad Shayin, Managing Director, Haryana Power Generation Corporation and Managing Director, Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited and Secretary, Power Department has been deputed in Rewari. Ajit Balaji Joshi, Director General, Higher Education and Secretary, Higher Education has been deputed in Panipat.

Vikas Yadav, Managing Director, Haryana Tourism Development Corporation Limited, has been deputed in Mahendragarh. Ashok Sangwan, Commissioner, Gurugram Division, has been deputed in Gurugram. Vinay Singh, Commissioner, Hisar Division has been deputed in Hisar.

Sanjay Joon, Commissioner, Faridabad Division, Special Commissioner, Health and Nutrition, Mewat Area, and Chairman, Mewat Development Agency, Nuh has been deputed in Faridabad. Jagdeep Singh, Special Secretary, Finance Department has been deputed in Sirsa.

SS Phulia, Transport Commissioner, Special Secretary, Transport Department has been deputed in Kurukshetra. PK Aggarwal, Director General of Police, Police Headquarters has been deputed in Kaithal.

Krishan Kumar Sindhu, Chairman, Haryana Police Housing Corporation, Panchkula has been deputed in Jhajjar. DK Singh, Secretary, Forests Department, has been deputed in Jind.

Ashok Kumar Garg, Director, Consolidation of Land Holdings and Land Records, Special Officer (HQ) and Special LAO and Special Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management Department and Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Hisar has been deputed in Sirsa. Varinder Singh Kundu, Additional Chief Secretary, Fisheries Department and CEO, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority, besides Ashok Sangwan has also been deputed in Gurugram.

Two IFS officers - Vineet Garg, PCCF-cum-CEO CAMPA, Panchkula, has been deputed in Yamunanagar while Pankaj Goel, PCCF-cum-AMD, Forest Development Corporation, Panchkula has been deputed in Jind. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Palestinians report first death from coronavirus

The Palestinians reported their first death from the coronavirus on Wednesday, a woman in her 60s who lived in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. The woman had experienced symptoms and was later hospitalised before succumbing to the illness, s...

AIIMS to soon begin tele-consultation facility for patients

The AIIMS will soon begin a tele-consultation facility for its patients as it has shut down its OPD, including speciality services, and all new and follow-up patients registration from March 24 till further orders. The facility is likely to...

Club Med takes on the Frugals in EU 'corona bond' bailout battle

Leaders of nine EU countries urged the bloc on Wednesday to issue a common debt instrument to cushion their economies from the shock of the coronavirus crisis, challenging Germany and others adamantly opposed to pooling risk across the cont...

LCS Spring Finals to be played online

The League of Legends Championship Series Spring Finals will take place online April 18-19, Riot Games announced Wednesday. After competition was shut down earlier this month due to the coronavirus pandemic, the LCS resumed last weekend wit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020