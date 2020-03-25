Uttarakhand observes lockdown but witnesses morning frenzy among people to buy essentials

The entire state of Uttarkahan on Wednesday observed a total lockdown with almost all its cities resembling ghost towns during the day, except for three hours in morning when shops were open and people flocked to them, ignoring social distancing norms, to buy essentials. With grocery shops and sabzi mandis opening only for three hours from 7 am to 10 am since Tuesday, people appeared to make the most of the opportunity to stock up essentials for the extended three-week lockdown. They were seen jostling in narrow sabzi mandis lanes to buy vegetables and fruits without wearing masks. But as soon as the shops selling essentials pulled down their shutters at 10 am, the streets reverted to their desolate looks.

The vehicular movement too stayed almost nil with police personnel intercepting vehicle at barricades to verify whether they had a valid reason to be on roads. Police personnel were also seen moving in colonies ordering those on streets to get back to their homes.

Amid reports of people showing no regard to norms of social distancing and crowding markets for essentials, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat once again appealed to them to stay indoors. He asked people to follow the government guidelines and advisories issued on the experts' advice to protect themselves against coronavirus.

"It is a huge challenge before mankind which has shaken the biggest of nations. We have to fight it collectively. Social distancing is the only strategy by which we can overcome the challenge," he said in Uttarakhand assembly. He also asked Uttarakhand people stranded in the Rain Basera at Ghazipur to have patience and approach the official assigned with the task of resolving their problem. ''These are critical times. We must stay calm and patient at the time of a crisis. 200 people from Uttarakhand stuck at different places were sent home yesterday," he said in a separate tweet.

