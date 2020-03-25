Left Menu
Zero tolerance against black market: Soren

  PTI
  • |
  Ranchi
  • |
  Updated: 25-03-2020 22:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 22:00 IST
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday said that the government has zero tolerance against sale of any item in the black market and asked officials to take stringent action against any person indulging in such practices. In a tweet, Soren asked all district Deputy Commissioners and other officials across the state to curb sale of commodities in black market as such problems from some districts were still coming in through the 24x7 state-level control room, introduced at Suchana Bhavan here.

The officials should follow zero tolerance in initiating action against such people, he added. Soren also tweeted that a dedicated round-the-clock number0651-2282201 has been made available for the people of Jharkhand who are outside the state while 181 has been launched for the needy within the state.

The chief minister also reviewed the 24x7 control room at the Suchana Bhavan. Earlier, during the day, the state government issued rate-chart of essential commodities at the public distribution outlets in the backdrop of the reports of a few ration shops overcharging the consumers while some others selling them in the black market taking advantage of the lockdown prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.

It asked the buyers to report to the officials concerned if any ration shop overcharged them..

