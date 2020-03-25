E-commerce services to be allowed in Telangana during lockdown

Delivery services of e-commerce players Amazon, FlipKart, and Big Basket will be allowed during the coronavirus lockdown period in Telangana to avoid inconvenience to the publlic, the state government said on Wednesday. Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao asked DGP Mahendar Reddy and IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan to ensure free flow of the services and exempt delivery persons from the lockdown.

IT and other companies need to utilise their CSR funds for activities to prevent coronavirus spread and instructed the officials concerned departments to coordinate with the companies in this regard,an official release quoted him as having said. Since most of the roads are empty due to the lockdown in the state, the minister asked the officials to repair the damaged ones in cities and municipalities across the state.

Rao toured various parts of Hyderabad city and inspected the ongoing measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 virus. He took note of the situation while the lockdown is being implemented in the city, it said.

