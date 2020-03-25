Left Menu
Development News Edition

277 people evacuated from coronavirus-hit Iran reach Army facility in Jodhpur

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 23:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 23:07 IST
277 people evacuated from coronavirus-hit Iran reach Army facility in Jodhpur

A batch of 277 people evacuated from coronavirus-hit Iran arrived at the Jodhpur airport in Rajasthan on Wednesday early morning, a defence spokesperson said. He said preliminary screening of the evacuees, mostly pilgrims, was conducted at the airport upon arrival and thereafter, they were taken to the Army Wellness Facility set up at the Jodhpur Military Station.

They were flown in from Iran, which has been severely affected by COVID-19. The Army, in coordination with Rajasthan medical authorities and the civil administration, has made adequate medical and administrative arrangements to ensure a comfortable stay for the evacuees and provide prophylactic medical support, he said.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said 273 of the evacuees are pilgrims. He said among the people were 149 women and girls.

The defence spokesperson said the facility has a dedicated team of Army doctors, who will be constantly monitoring the health parameters of the evacuees during their stay. The Army at present is operating medical facilities for evacuees at Manesar, Jaisalmer and Jodhpur with evacuees from Iran, Italy and Malaysia occupying these. Evacuees from China's Wuhan and Japan have already been discharged after full protocol was observed, spokesperson Col Aman Anand said in a statement Of the over 1,200 evacuees, medical staff and air crew kept at these facilities till now, only one case of COVID-19 positive has been reported so for. This does not include another case reported from an IAF facility in Hindon. In addition, Army medical facilities at Jhansi, Binnaguri and Gaya are being kept on standby with an additional collective capacity of 1,600 beds. More facilities are being kept at short notice. This does not include the additional capacity created and kept ready by the Air Force and the Navy, he said.

In another statement, the Defence Ministry said the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) has designated 285 beds for isolation wards in handling coronavirus cases. “Forty beds have been earmarked in hospitals at the Vehicle Factory in Jabalpur, thirty beds each at the Metal and Steel Factory in Ishapore, the Gun and Shell Factory in Cossipore, the Ammunition Factory in Khadki, the Ordnance Factory in Kanpur, Ordnance Factory in Khamaria, Ordnance Factory in Ambajhari, 25 beds at Ordnance Factory in Ambernath and 20 beds each at the Heavy Vehicle Factory in Avadi and the Ordnance Factory, Medak,” the statement said. At the headquarters level, the Army called off the day for officers to review the situation and minimise exposure except for those involved in essential duties, Anand said. “The global lock-down has affected and significantly reduced the office work be it international cooperation, training events, postings, courses, duty moves etc. "Emergency staff including duty officials, medical fraternity, drivers, cooks and other support staff continued to work as hither to fore,” he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Videos

Latest News

IMF, World Bank clear Somalia for debt relief, normal ties to world

The IMF and the World Bank on Wednesday said Somalia had taken the necessary steps to begin receiving debt relief, a decision that will allow the Horn of Africa country to lower its 5.2 billion in external debt to around 557 million. The de...

Toll collection on national highways temporarily suspend in view of COVID-19: Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Toll collection on national highways temporarily suspend in view of COVID-19 Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari....

Man under home quarantine found in temple; sent to govt centre

A man who was advised home quarantine after return from a foreign tour was on Wednesday found inside the premises of a temple, from where he was sent to a government facility here in Maharashtra, officials said. The man entered the temple p...

Out in tech: LGBT+ entrepreneurs struggle for funding

Struggling to find funding, technology entrepreneur Bobbie Racette was told by one investor to downplay her sexuality.You dont need to tell us that youre LGBT, she was told. We can just leave that out of your pitch deck. Data suggests the o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020