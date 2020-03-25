Left Menu
Raj govt releases Rs 310 cr; to deposit Rs 1K in bank account of every poor family

  • Jaipur
  Updated: 25-03-2020 23:12 IST
The Rajasthan government on Wednesday released a sum of Rs 310 crore in order to deposit Rs 1,000 per family in the bank accounts of economically backward sections amidst the lockdown imposed to contain the coronavirus spread.  With the cash coming in the hands of people, they will now be able to meet their daily needs, an official statement said.  The eligible families have been selected on the basis of Jan Aadhaar database. Rs 1,000 will be deposited in the bank accounts of every selected family through direct bank transfers (DBT) and they will be informed through SMSs on their mobile phones

The state government has released additional funds to the collectors -- Rs 1 crore to the Jaipur collector, Rs 75 lakh each to collectors of other divisional headquarters, while the remaining districts have been released Rs 50 lakh each.

