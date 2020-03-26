Two fresh COVID-19 positive cases in Telangana
Telangana Health Department on Wednesday informed about two fresh COVID-19 positive cases in the state.
Telangana Health Department on Wednesday informed about two fresh COVID-19 positive cases in the state. One of the two patients is a 43-year-old female from Hyderabad.
"She is the family/primary contact of a positive case. She does not have any history of international travel. She is presently admitted and stable. She is a contact of patient 34," the Health Department said in a bulletin. Another patient is a 3-year-old boy with a history of travel from Saudi Arabia. He is stable and admitted to the hospital.
Earlier on Wednesday, two police personnel were attacked by two people, who were travelling in a car, after cops allegedly stopped them amid the lockdown in Rangareddy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.
According to the Health Ministry, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in India reached 606, including 43 foreign nationals. (ANI)
