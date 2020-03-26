Two more Covid-19 cases in Bihar, total count six

Two residents of Munger districtin Bihar tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, taking thetotal number of confirmed cases in the state to six, anofficial said

According to Pradip Das, the director of RajendraMedical Research Institute here, samples were collected of 55people who had come in contact with a 38-year-old who gotinfected with the virus and died last Saturday, a day beforehis test results arrived

Of them, two tested positive, he added.

