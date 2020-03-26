Ready reckoner rates publication postponed: Revenue minister

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat on Thursday said the publication of ready reckoner rates has been postponed in view of the coronavirus outbreak. The ready reckoner rates, which are prices of a residential property, land or commercial property for a given area, are published on March 31 every year.

But now, the revenue department officials are busy in tackling the coronavirus crisis, hence the ready reckoner rates will be published after the state is coronavirus-free, Thorat said in a statement. The minister said he has instructed district collectors that agriculture work should not be affected due to the lockdown.

"Harvesting machineryhas come from Punjab and adequate supply of fuel should be made available for them," he said. The district collectors should ensure hassle-free movement of vehicles carrying essential goods, he said, adding that curfew passes will be made available to such vehicles.

