Left Menu
Development News Edition

Noida: No restriction on hawkers, online home-delivery services, says admin

  • PTI
  • |
  • Noida
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 14:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 14:52 IST
Noida: No restriction on hawkers, online home-delivery services, says admin

The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration on Thursday allowed home-delivery services, including those delivering food, medicines and groceries, and the hawkers selling fruits and vegetables to operate without any pass amid the ongoing lockdown, officials said. The online services included in the list were Zomato, Flipkart, Amazon, 24Seven, BlueDart, DTDC, Wow Express, Swiggy, Grofers, BigBasket, Milkbasket, Dunzo, Big Bazaar, Snapdeal, Licious, Medlife, PharmEasy, Urban Clap, Ninja Kart, Honasa Consumer and Healthians Diagnostic, they added.

Also Delhivery, Nutrimoo Milk Dairy, More Retail Ltd, Easy Day, Jabong, Myntra, Spencer's, Reliance Fresh, Jubilant Food works (Dominos Pizza), Food Panda, Faasos, Pizza Hut, Uber Eats, Needs Supermarket, 1mg, Dr Lal Path Labs, Max Path and Satva Cart can operate without any pass, the officials said. District Magistrate (DM) B N Singh, who issued the order, stated that the staff of these firms can use their company identification card, which will be sufficient to carry out door-to-door delivery by them.

"They will have to show their ID cards to the police authorities and also ensure that those will not be misused, otherwise legal action will be taken," Singh warned. The administration has also directed that there will be no restrictions for hawkers on taking their carts to sell essential items such as fruits, vegetables and ration across the sectors and societies.

"The essential items kept on their cart will be treated as the pass for ensuring door-to-door supply. These hawkers, however, must ensure that no more than two people are present at their carts at any given time in order to maintain social distancing and prevent the coronavirus from spreading," the DM said in the order. Gautam Buddh Nagar has so far recorded 14 COVID-19 cases, while the number for Uttar Pradesh stood at 37. Across India, 649 cases were reported as of Thursday morning, according to official data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Gilead asks FDA to revoke orphan drug status for potential coronavirus drug

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Doctor couple among three to test positive for coronavirus in T''gana, total rises to 44

Tgana, the total rises to 44 Hyderabad, Mar 26 PTI A doctor couple is among the three persons who tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 44. According to a media bulletin on COV...

Libya battles escalate as coronavirus arrives in country

Battles erupted around Tripoli on Wednesday following intensified bombardment of the Libyan capital, defying international pleas for a truce to tackle the coronavirus after the first case was confirmed in the country.The internationally rec...

Kazakhstan says foils Islamic State bomb attack

Kazakhstans National Security Committee has detained a man suspected of planning a bomb attack in the capital, Nur-Sultan, on behalf of Islamic State, the security body said on Thursday.The man had an improvised explosive device, it said in...

Drugmakers Mylan, Pfizer delay merger due to coronavirus outbreak

Drugmaker Mylan NVs merger with Pfizer Incs off-patent branded drug unit, Upjohn, would now close in the second half of 2020 due to the delays surrounding coronavirus, the companies said on Thursday.The deal was previously expected to close...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020