Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam govt transforms Sarusajai Stadium into coronavirus isolation facility

The Assam government is constructing a coronavirus isolation centre at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, also known as Sarusajai Stadium, in Guwahati on a war footing.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Guwahati (Assam)
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 15:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 15:21 IST
Assam govt transforms Sarusajai Stadium into coronavirus isolation facility
Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati. Image Credit: ANI

The Assam government is constructing a coronavirus isolation centre at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, also known as Sarusajai Stadium, in Guwahati on a war footing. In a move to combat coronavirus outbreak, the state government has decided to convert the stadium into make-shift hospitals to treat patients suffering from the contagious infection.

At least 1,000 people at a time can be quarantined at the facility. Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the site on Thursday and took stock of the work progress.

The Assam government has also reserved Sonapur Civil Hospital in Guwahati, and Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) to exclusively treat coronavirus-affected patients. The OPD in Sonapur Civil Hospital will remain closed till the situation improves. The state government converted the Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital in Guwahati to a complete coronavirus treatment hospital.

Additional 30 intensive care units (ICUs) will be added at the GMCH and around 10 ICUs at the MMCH. The IDSP Hospital and Government Ayurvedic College and Hospital in Guwahati and model hospital at Singimari will also be used for coronavirus treatment. The Assam government has also directed the Deputy Commissioner of all districts to identify the hostels of educational institutes and hotels for isolation of mild patients.

On Monday, Sarma announced a state-wide lockdown from 6 pm on March 24 to March 31 in a bid to prevent the spread of the killer bug. The state has so far reported no coronavirus related cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Gilead asks FDA to revoke orphan drug status for potential coronavirus drug

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

There is still no hard evidence to say there has been community transmission of coronavirus in India: Health Ministry.

There is still no hard evidence to say there has been community transmission of coronavirus in India Health Ministry....

Odisha to set up 2 large COVID-19 hospitals with 1,000 beds

Odisha has decided to set up the countrys two biggest COVID-19 hospitals with a combined capacity of 1,000 beds. The CSR funding for the purpose will be provided by Odisha Mining Corporation OMC and Mahanadi Coalfields Limited MCL.Following...

Doctor couple among three to test positive for coronavirus in T''gana, total rises to 44

Tgana, the total rises to 44 Hyderabad, Mar 26 PTI A doctor couple is among the three persons who tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 44. According to a media bulletin on COV...

Libya battles escalate as coronavirus arrives in country

Battles erupted around Tripoli on Wednesday following intensified bombardment of the Libyan capital, defying international pleas for a truce to tackle the coronavirus after the first case was confirmed in the country.The internationally rec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020