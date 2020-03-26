Assam govt transforms Sarusajai Stadium into coronavirus isolation facility

The Assam government is constructing a coronavirus isolation centre at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, also known as Sarusajai Stadium, in Guwahati on a war footing. In a move to combat coronavirus outbreak, the state government has decided to convert the stadium into make-shift hospitals to treat patients suffering from the contagious infection.

At least 1,000 people at a time can be quarantined at the facility. Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the site on Thursday and took stock of the work progress.

The Assam government has also reserved Sonapur Civil Hospital in Guwahati, and Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) to exclusively treat coronavirus-affected patients. The OPD in Sonapur Civil Hospital will remain closed till the situation improves. The state government converted the Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital in Guwahati to a complete coronavirus treatment hospital.

Additional 30 intensive care units (ICUs) will be added at the GMCH and around 10 ICUs at the MMCH. The IDSP Hospital and Government Ayurvedic College and Hospital in Guwahati and model hospital at Singimari will also be used for coronavirus treatment. The Assam government has also directed the Deputy Commissioner of all districts to identify the hostels of educational institutes and hotels for isolation of mild patients.

On Monday, Sarma announced a state-wide lockdown from 6 pm on March 24 to March 31 in a bid to prevent the spread of the killer bug. The state has so far reported no coronavirus related cases. (ANI)

