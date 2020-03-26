Left Menu
Development News Edition

44 passengers from Hyderabad allowed into Andhra Pradesh after discussion between two CMs

As many as 44 people including students from Hyderabad have been allowed into Andhra Pradesh. They have been put up at K4 hostel of IIIT, Nuzidi, where a temporary quarantine facility for 330 persons has been created.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Krishna (Andhra Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 15:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 15:23 IST
44 passengers from Hyderabad allowed into Andhra Pradesh after discussion between two CMs
Passengers before entering the quarantine facility. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 44 people including students from Hyderabad have been allowed into Andhra Pradesh. They have been put up at K4 hostel of IIIT, Nuzidi, where a temporary quarantine facility for 330 persons has been created. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and his Andhra counterpart YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a discussion on Wednesday and agreed that all those who have reached the borders of Andhra Pradesh should be allowed into the state.

The two Chief Ministers also agreed to the point that the persons, who are still in Hyderabad, should stay there and should not be allowed to move. The District Sub-Collector and the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) supervised the shifting of these 44 people to the quarantine facility.

Andhra Pradesh has 11 confirmed cases of coronavirus so far, while the number in Telangana is 41 including 10 foreigners, according to the Union Ministry of Health on Thursday. The national figure stands at 649 and 13 deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Gilead asks FDA to revoke orphan drug status for potential coronavirus drug

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Go now: Australia tells cruise ships to leave as coronavirus cases rise

Australia ordered two cruise ships to leave its waters on Thursday after a liner that docked in Sydney Harbour last week became the primary source of infection in the countrys coronavirus outbreak. Although well below levels elsewhere in th...

Three more test positive for coronavirus in Maha, count 125

Updating Mumbai, Mar 26 PTIThree more persons -one each from Nagpur, Mumbai and Thane -- on Thursday tested positive for coronavirus infection in Maharashtra, taking the number of such patients in the state to 125, health officials said. O...

EXPLAINER-How U.S. emissions rules encourage larger SUVs and trucks

Drivers around the world want more roomy and powerful cars. Rules made under the administration of President Barack Obama make it easier for U.S. automakers to give customers what they want and to keep expanding the size of their vehicles....

Coronavirus strands Peruvian singer in Finnish Arctic

When Peruvian musician Victor Alarcon set out on his dream trip to shoot a music video in the Finnish Arctic for his single called Aurora Boreal Northern Lights, he did not expect the coronavirus outbreak to leave him stranded there for a m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020