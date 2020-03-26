Shia Central Waqf Board chairman urges people to cooperate with govt to fight against COVID-19

Shia Central Waqf Board chairman Syed Waseem Rizvi on Thursday urged people to cooperate with the government and follow preventive measures necessary to prevent the entry and spread of COVID-19. "Please come forward to support the Central and state government in fighting the coronavirus. Government directives should be followed at all places including those religious shrines. If any state or district is facing shortage of hospitals or facilities to treat the coronavrius patients then they can make use of the madrassas or schools under the Waqf board in such places. Please inform us in case of necessities," Rizvi said in a video message.

The Waqf board has facilitated around 3000 needy people with groceries and other essential items in every lockdown cities in Uttar Pradesh, he added. On Wednesday, Rizvi was tested for coronavirus after he was admitted to a hospital here with severe breathing trouble.

The results of the tests are awaited. The state has so far reported over 40 positive cases of coronavirus infection. (ANI)

