From squats to frog jumps police punish lockdown violators

Defying the lockdown, people in several parts of Kolkata and some other districts ventured out on Thursday, prompting police to force those wandering about without a valid reason to do squats and frog jumps. From Behala in the southern part of the city to Nagerbazar in the north, most people were seen standing at demarcated spots outside shops and grocery stores to buy daily supplies during the morning hours.

Even as roads remained mostly empty across the state, many ventured out in various areas and when stopped by police couldn't cite valid reasons, prompting them to act tough. While more than 1,800 people were arrested only in Kolkata since Monday evening, many were let off with warnings and a few got whacked with batons. In some areas, police also made the violators do squats and frog jump on the roads.

Announcement through loudspeakers was made across the city, asking people to remain indoors and not to panic as the government was taking measures to ensure regular supply of essential items. Railway stations, bus terminals, and airports in the state wore a deserted look, while business establishments remained shut as the nationwide lockdown continued.

Vendors did not deliver newspapers in most parts of the state for the third consecutive day despite repeated pleas even from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Most gated colonies and apartments in Kolkata were locked.

TMC MP Santanu Sen, a doctor by profession, conducted an awareness drive in the Dum Dum area, asking people not to step out of their homes and maintain a safe distance between each other when out to buy daily supplies.

