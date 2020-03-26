Mumbai woman passes away after testing positive for COVID-19

A 65-year-old woman, who was tested positive for coronavirus, passed away in Mumbai on Thursday. The Maharashtra Health Department said that the cause of the death is yet to be ascertained.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases in Maharashtra is 124, as per the state health department. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 649, including 593 active cases. Till now, 42 have been cured or discharged and 13 deaths have taken place. (ANI)

