Left Menu
Development News Edition

Video about cop choosing duty over son's pleadings goes viral

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 18:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 18:04 IST
Video about cop choosing duty over son's pleadings goes viral

A video put out on Twitter by the Maharashtra police which shows a policeman's son pleading with him not to leave house for work amid the coronavirus scare is winning hearts on social media. The state police has been using its Twitter handle (@DGPMaharashtra) to spread awareness about precautions needed to keep the virus at bay and to seek people's cooperation in implementing lockdown.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of COVID- 19 cases in the country -- 125 -- as of Thursday. The video showed a policeman putting on his uniform to go to work, and his son, about two years old, crying and asking him not to leave house because of the pandemic.

But the policeman is heard telling the child that he has to go because his boss has called him for duty. While reports about high-handedness of the police in enforcing restrictions on movement on roads are coming from some parts of the country, this video went viral immediately, receiving over 13,000 views and 2,600 likes.

The Maharashtra police uploaded the video with the message, "In the challenging time of coronavirus pandemic, our officers give preference to their duty over their families. This sense of duty inspires not only people working in emergency services, but also the society at large." The state cops are also putting out clever one-liners to encourage social distancing.

"Not all long distance relationships are difficult. Some are just safe," said one tweet.

The state police are trying to facilitate smooth delivery of essential goods at home by e-commerce platforms and other vendors. The Mumbai police has started issuing passes to those who work in the sectors which provide essential services.

"Essential pass, for essential services. Requesting all shops providing essential services & commodities, to reach out to their local police station for these passes, to ensure hassle-free commute & sale," said its Twitter handle @MumbaiPolice..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon to impose overnight shutdown to confront coronavirus - minister

Lebanon will begin an overnight shutdown from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., with some exceptions to be announced later, as it steps up measures to combat coronavirus, Information Minister Manal Abdel Samad said on Thursday. Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni...

Will coronavirus bump web traffic into the slow lane?

With more than one third of the globes population confined to their homes in an attempt to limit the spread of the coronavirus, some are asking if the increased demand being put on the internet could substantially slow down web traffic. To ...

Saudi king urges coordinated G20 response to coronavirus crisis

Saudi Arabias King Salman on Thursday urged G20 leaders to take effective and coordinated action to combat the global crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, amid forecasts of a deep economic recession. US President Donald Trump and R...

Slovakia's new government to sharply ramp up coronavirus testing

Slovakia aims to sharply increase daily coronavirus testing in the next few weeks by bringing bringing in laboratories as the new government seeks to put a clamp on the coronavirus outbreak. Prime Minister Igor Matovic, whose team took offi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020