Left Menu
Development News Edition

45 distilleries, 564 manufacturers given permission to produce hand sanitisers, 55 more distilleries to get nod soon

With the demand of hand sanitisers increasing amid threat of coronavirus spread, the Centre has advised authorities to remove any bottlenecks in the supply of ethanol or extra neutral alcohol (ENA) to manufacturers of the product and give permissions to the applicants including distilleries, who intend to manufacture it.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 18:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 18:31 IST
45 distilleries, 564 manufacturers given permission to produce hand sanitisers, 55 more distilleries to get nod soon
Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution has said distilleries and sugar mills which can produce hand sanitisers in bulk have also been motivated to manufacture hand sanitisers.. Image Credit: ANI

With the demand of hand sanitisers increasing amid threat of coronavirus spread, the Centre has advised authorities to remove any bottlenecks in the supply of ethanol or extra neutral alcohol (ENA) to manufacturers of the product and give permissions to the applicants including distilleries, who intend to manufacture it. A release by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution on Thursday said distilleries and sugar mills which can produce hand sanitisers in bulk have also been motivated to manufacture hand sanitisers. These manufacturers have also been asked to work in three shifts to maximise their output.

It said that about 45 distilleries and 564 other manufacturers have been granted permission to produce hand sanitisers and more than 55 distilleries are likely to be given permission in one or two days while many more are being motivated to produce it. "Most of them have commenced production and others are likely to commence production in a week's time and there will be sufficient supply of hand sanitisers for consumers and hospitals," the release said.

Hand sanitisers are being used by people, health workers and hospitals to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The release said that the central and state governments are taking all steps to ensure the supply of essential items during the lockdown to combat the novel coronavirus.

"In order to maintain demand and supply balance (of sanitisers), state government authorities including excise commissioners, cane commissioners, drug controllers as well as district collectors of various states have been advised to remove any bottlenecks in the supply of ethanol/ENA to manufacturers of hand sanitisers and to give permissions/licenses to the applicants including distilleries who intend to manufacture hand sanitizers," the release said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 3-U.S. weekly jobless claims surge to record 3.28 million

The number of Americans filing claims for unemployment benefits surged to a record of more than 3 million last week as strict measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic brought the country to a sudden halt, unleashing a wave of layoffs th...

Russian aid to Italy leaves EU exposed

Russias military planeloads of aid to Italy to combat the spread of coronavirus have exposed the European Unions failure to provide swift help to a member in crisis and handed President Vladimir Putin a publicity coup at home and abroad.Ita...

Lebanon to impose overnight shutdown to confront coronavirus - minister

Lebanon will begin an overnight shutdown from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., with some exceptions to be announced later, as it steps up measures to combat coronavirus, Information Minister Manal Abdel Samad said on Thursday. Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni...

Will coronavirus bump web traffic into the slow lane?

With more than one third of the globes population confined to their homes in an attempt to limit the spread of the coronavirus, some are asking if the increased demand being put on the internet could substantially slow down web traffic. To ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020