Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karna Congress seeks all-party meet on COVID-19; Objects to

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 19:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 19:00 IST
Karna Congress seeks all-party meet on COVID-19; Objects to

Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar on Thursday demanded that both state and central governments convene a meeting of opposition leaders to discuss measures for controlling the spread of COVID-19 and managing the situation. He also claimed RSS workers collecting donations and distributing food materials during the lockdown, while others were asked to stay at home.

"Corono issue is not BJPs alone, it is an issue concerning both state and the country. I urge the Chief Minister to call a meeting of opposition leaders, in the same way Prime Minister should also convene an all-party meeting and take everyone into confidence," he told reporters here. Alleging that the situation was being wrongly utilised for propaganda in favour of a political party and philosophy, he said, RSS workers were collecting donation and distributing food materials.

"Who gave them the permission? while our workers are confined to home on our instruction respecting the Prime Minister's call for 21 days nation wide lockdown?" he asked. Shivakumar accused the BJP of using coronavirus situation for its political benefit through the RSS.

"We too are concerned about the people and want to address their issues by helping them," he said. He said Congress too has strong force of workers and if they too indulge in such activity, it will be hard for the government to manage the situation.

Shivakumr welcomed Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's initiative to set up a fund for COVID-19 and requesting people to make contributions for improving medical services in the fight against the spread of the virus..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi King urges G20 to take responsibility for funding COVID-19 treatment research

Riyadh Saudi Arabia, Mar 26 SputnikANI G20 countries have a responsibility to fund scientific research that will lead to the development of pharmaceutical drugs and vaccines against COVID-19 and maintain their supply and delivery, Saudi Ara...

ESAF Small Finance Bank gets Sebi's go-ahead for Rs 976 cr IPO

ESAF Small Finance Bank has received capital markets regulator Sebis go-ahead to float a Rs 976-crore initial public offering. The company had filed draft papers with Sebi in January and obtained its &#160;observations on March 20, as per t...

UK just weeks behind Italy in coronavirus outbreak, warns Boris Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that the countrys NHS risks becoming overwhelmed by the coronavirus outbreak and that the situation in Britain is just two or three weeks behind Italy. The numbers are very stark, and they are a...

DRDO to produce 5,000 ventilators to treat coronavirus patients

Defence Research and Development Organisation DRDO Chairman Dr. G Satheesh Reddy on Thursday said his organisation is working to produce 5,000 ventilators per month which are required for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. Some time back D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020