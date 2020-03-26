Left Menu
Development News Edition

Corona-positive man escapes from quarantine, police track him to his home in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 19:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 19:24 IST
Corona-positive man escapes from quarantine, police track him to his home in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu

A 21-year-old coronavirus positive patient triggered a scare after he escaped from a quarantine facility in Jhunjhunu district only to be brought back by authorities after he was found at his home. Health department officials have taken the samples of 10 other family members of Tayub (21) and kept all of them in an isolation ward in the facility, Jhunjhunu Chief Medical and Health Officer Chhote Lal said on Thursday.

Tayub had returned from Saudia Arabia's capital Riyadh on February 29 and was sent to the quarantine facility on March 23 (Monday) based on the symptoms, Lal said. Soon after getting admitted to the hospital, the suspect dodged the officials at the facility and escaped, the CMHO added.

Police said that based on the information he had provided at the time of admission, he was traced to his residence in Mohalla Batwalan in the district. He was then taken back to the quarantine facility and his swab samples were sent to Jaipur for testing. "His report came out positive on Wednesday. He had landed at Jaipur airport and come to Jhunjhunu," Lal said.

The CMHO said another man identified as Imtiyaz having travelled to Riyadh was found coronavirus positive on Thursday. He had returned on March 21 from Delhi airport. Imtiyaz has been isolated as well and the persons he had come in contact with are being traced, he added.

The entire state is under lockdown from March 22 and massive survey and screening is underway to trace out the contagion. A total of 40 COVID-19 positive patients have been found in the state so far. One patient in Bhilwara district found to be coronavirus positive died due to co-morbid condition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. indicts Venezuela's Maduro on 'narco-terrorism' charges

The U.S. government on Thursday indicted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and other top Venezuelan officials on charges of narco-terrorism, the latest escalation of the Trump administrations pressure campaign against the socialist leader...

Honda suspends Thai car output as coronavirus emergency declared

Hondas Thai business said it would suspend operations at two factories on Thursday after Thailand declared a state of emergency to curb the spread of coronavirus. Honda Automobile Thailand said in a statement it was suspending operations of...

Need a war-time plan to win the war against COVID-19: Guterres at G20 virtual summit

UN chief Antonio Guterres on Thursday warned that the world is not winning the war against the deadly novel Coronavirus and needs a war-time plan to fight it as the number of infected cases across the world grow exponentially every day. The...

Centre's relief package inadequate: Cong leader Surjewala

Chandigarh, Mar 26 PTI&#160;Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Thursday said that the Rs 1.75 lakh crore economic package announced by the Centre in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic was inadequate. The government has annou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020