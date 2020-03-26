Highlights at 9 pm

Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL139 VIRUS-2NDLD CASES Coronavirus death toll 16, number of cases 694: Health ministry New Delhi: The death toll due to COVID-19 in India rose to 16 on Thursday and the number of positive cases increased by nearly 90 to 694, according to the health ministry. DEL103 LD LOCKDOWN Drones used to enforce lockdown, more booked for violating prohibitory orders New Delhi: Drones were deployed to warn people against breaching restrictions and more booked for the violations on the second day of the three-week coronavirus lockdown on Thursday, as central and state authorities ramped up measures to ensure there was no supply disruption of essential commodities.

MDS25 AP-LOCKDOWN-LD PEOPLE Hundreds denied entry to AP as restrictions in place Amaravati: Hundreds of people were denied entry into Andhra Pradesh at various checkpoints bordering Telangana on Thursday as authorities refused to ease the restrictions put in place due to the COVID-19 lockdown. DEL130 PM-LOCKDOWN-PACKAGE Financial package will go a long way in ensuring food, livelihood security of poor: PM New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the financial package announced by his government to deal with the impact of the coronavirus lockdown will go a long way in ensuring food and livelihood security of the poor.

DEL143 JK-LD VIRUS J&K reports first death due to coronavirus, positive cases rise to 13 Jammu: A 65-year-old man died of the novel coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir, the first fatality in the Union Territory, and two siblings, both minors, tested positive for the disease, taking the number of cases to 13, the government said. MDS35 KA-2ND LD VIRUS Karnataka reports second COVID-19 fatality; Total positive cases rises to 55 Bengaluru: A 70-year old woman, who died after being found positive for the coronavirus in an initial test, has become Karnataka's second COVID-19 fatality with results confirming the infection on Thursday as the total number of affected by the contagion in the state rose to 55, the health department said.

BOM20 GJ-VIRUS-LD DEATH Coronavirus: Gujarat reports third death Ahmedabad: The death toll due to coronavirus reached three in Gujarat after a 70-year-old COVID-19 patient died in Bhavnagar district early Thursday morning, a senior health official said. BOM18 MP-VIRUS-LD DEATH Coronavirus suspect with no travel history dies in MP Indore: A 47-year-old man, who was admitted to a government hospital here as a coronavirus suspect, died in the wee hours of Thursday, officials said.

DEL80 RJ-LD VIRUS-CASES 73-yr-old corona-positive man dies in Bhilwara: Official Jaipur: A 73-year-old man, who had tested positive for coronavirus and was in coma due to kidney failure in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district, died on Thursday while two more persons tested positive for the COVID-19 infection in the state, an official said. BOM23 MH-VIRUS-LD CASES Three more test positive for coronavirus in Maha, count 125 Mumbai: Three more persons -one each from Nagpur, Mumbai and Thane -- on Thursday tested positive for coronavirus infection in Maharashtra, taking the number of such patients in the state to 125, health officials said.

MDS23 KL-VIRUS-CASES 19 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kerala, 1.20 lakh under observation Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 19 more positive cases of coronavirus on Thursday, taking the total number of infected people under treatment to 126, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. DEL129 UP-LOCKDOWN-MIGRANTS-POLICE Cop 'punishes' migrant workers returning home, makes them hop like frogs Badaun (UP): Migrant workers were forced by police to hop like frogs on the road for "violating" lockdown orders, an act which a senior official admitted had dented the image of the force.

DEL140 VIRUS-2NDLD HEALTH MINISTRY Relatively stable trend in rate at which coronavirus infection is increasing: Health ministry New Delhi: There has been no solid evidence of community transmission of COVID-19 in India as yet and the infection appears to be relatively stabilising considering the rate at which it is increasing, the health ministry said on Thursday. BUSINESS DEL94 BIZ-FM-2NDLD ECONOMY-STIMULUS Govt unveils Rs 1.7 lakh cr stimulus to help poor hit by lockdown New Delhi: The government on Thursday announced a Rs 1.7 lakh crore stimulus that included free foodgrain and cooking gas to poor for three months, and cash doles to women and poor senior citizens as it looked to ease the economic impact of the nationwide lockdown.

LEGAL LGD4 DL-HC-VIRUS-STUDENTS Coronavirus: Plea in HC for evacuation of students stranded in Bangladesh, hearing on Friday New Delhi: A plea was moved in the Delhi High Court on Thursday seeking direction to the Centre to evacuate around 580 Indian medical students stranded in Bangladesh due to coronavirus pandemic. FOREIGN FGN72 VIRUS-XI-LD G20 Xi calls for all-out global war against coronavirus, moots tariff cuts Beijing: Battling the coronavirus at home, Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday called for an all-out global war against the pandemic and proposed tariff cuts and removal of trade barriers to prevent the global economy slipping into recession. By K J M Varma SPORTS SPD16 SPO-VIRUS-BENGAL-TT Indian table tennis player stuck in Spain Kolkata: Indian paddler Takeme Sarkar left for Malaga hoping to play in the Spanish League and gain some experience, but now finds herself quarantined in an apartment there after suspension of airline operations owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. PTI HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.