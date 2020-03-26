Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hit by lockdown, migrant labourers walk for days to reach UP, Raj homes; 200 crammed in containers

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jodhpur
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 21:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 21:17 IST
Hit by lockdown, migrant labourers walk for days to reach UP, Raj homes; 200 crammed in containers

Hit by a sudden 21-day lockdown and no transport, hundreds of migrant labourers from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan are walking for days to reach their homes from the Delhi-NCR region and Gujarat, about 200 to 300 km away. And some elsewhere try to make the desperate journey crammed inside container trucks. Maharashtra Police on Thursday found over 300 migrant workers holed up inside two container trucks meant for carrying essential commodities from Telangana to Rajasthan.

The shocked officials found that the workers, who hailed from Rajasthan, had chosen this clandestine and dangerous mode of travel as they were desperate to return home. A team of police and revenue department officials stopped two container trucks coming from Telangana in the border district of Yavatmal in Maharashtra for inspection.

"The officials at Pandharkavda toll booth found something was fishy as the drivers could not give a satisfactory answer as to what the trucks were carrying and where it was headed," said a senior official in Mumbai. "Inside, they found some 300 daily wagers in two containers. Some of them said they wanted to go back to their home state Rajasthan and could not find any other mode of transport," he added.

As the nationwide lockdown clamped in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus entered the second day on Thursday, heart rending stories of migrant workers who fled from the National Capital Region(NCR) on foot in the absence of public transport have also surfaced. Migrant labourers elsewhere in the country like in Kerala and Karnataka who are yearning to go home in the absence of any work to make a living say they have no choice but to stay back and be at the mercy of authorities.

With hundreds of hapless daily-wagers trudging along desolate inter-state highways on the way back to Rajasthan from adjoining states, mainly Gujarat, the Gehlot government is facilitating their return home from the border after screening for any coronavirus infection. The lockdown has triggered large-scale movement of migrant labourers and workers hailing from Rajasthan living outside the state including Ahmedabad and other cities in Gujarat to where they had migrated for work, said Rajasthan government officials. The Rajasthan border is around 225 km from Ahmedabad.

The migrant workers have preferred to return to their home state as some of them said they cannot even find food in Ahmedabad with hotels closed. Most of them are daily wage workers who cannot afford to pay house rent too, when there is no work. "We have decided to walk all the way to our villages because if we stay here we will die of hunger," said one labourer.

"No hotels or shops are open. At few outlets which sell food, one roti costs Rs 50. We cannot afford it," he said. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has urged migrant workers not to leave the state and assured that all arrangements will be made to provide them food and accomodation.

According to eyewitness accounts, scores of migrant workers from Delhi and adjacent Noida and Ghaziabad started trickling into Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh having covered the journey of about 140 km on foot, hours after the lockdown announcement was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday night. Left penniless with the sudden closure of their factories, the workers said they had no option but to trek home on foot.

Some of them were seen moving further to Etah and Kasgunj ,about 50 km from Aligarh If Vaqil in his 20s, who works in a factory in Dadri in Noida started for home in Kasganj on foot when told by his owner there would not be any work for him, Amal Kumar from Etah started from Noida when asked not to come to work. Amal said his company owner asked him to stay in his accommodation with no mention of any monetary help and so he decided to leave for home.

Amal said whatever food he had prepared for the journey was soon consumed and now he would be looking for any help from anywhere before he could reach his destination. Pradip Kumar, who worked as tailor in a company in Noida which has closed down, was asked to leave as soon as after the lockdown was announced.

“I had been walking for one-and-a half-days now to reach Kasganj where my brother is posted in the Police,” he said. Pradip said his owner refused to help by saying he cannot do anything. An elderly native from Jhansi said he plans to reach home from Aligarh in a week's time on foot. Jhansi is about 350 km from Aligarh.

"There is no work because of corona.We are about 30 people in all. We will make our own food on the way," he said. Some others who were stranded near Aligarh were asking locals to help them contact their families in neighbouring districts in Uttar Pradesh.

In Rajasthan, the districts of Jalore and Sirohi bordering Gujarat have been witnessing migrant labourers returning on foot to their home state after the lockdown announcement, said Jalore Superintendent of police Himmat Abhilash Tak. The trend is not limited to Rajasthan’s two districts bordering Gujarat alone, but was also seen in the borders with other states including Punjab, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh.

Tak said Sirohi and other border districts in Rajasthan were sealed till Wednesday but opened on the direction of the state government from Wednesday evening. Sirohi district too has been witnessing a large influx of people from Gujarat and other states for the past few days.

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said he had arranged vehicles for around 700 migrant labourers who had left Ahmedabad for Rajasthan on foot. "Deputy chief minister yesterday night on the highway came across a group of 700 migrant workers who were walking back to their native villages in Rajasthan from Ahmedabad," said Patel's Twitter handle.

"He called upon officials and minister of state for home Pradeepsinh Jadeja to the spot on the highway, made arrangements for their food and also arranged vehicles so that they can be transported upto Rajasthan border," it added.PTI TEAM GSN GSN GSN.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Must respect human rights of while battling COVID-19 pandemic: UN experts

Dozens of independent UN human rights experts stressed on Thursday that in addition to public health and emergency measures, battling the COVID-19 pandemic must respect the fundamental human rights of every individual.Everyone, without exce...

COVID-19: Ravi Shankar Prasad releases Rs 1 cr from MPLADS fund

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday said he is releasing Rs 1 crore from his member of Parliament fund for his constituency to deal with the coronavirus outbreak In a tweet, Prasad said he has decided to release Rs 1 crore from hi...

European stocks close third straight day higher; emergency fund vote eyed

European stocks reversed course to end higher on Thursday, tracking gains on Wall Street, while investors awaited a vote by EU lawmakers on emergency funds to cushion the blow from the coronavirus outbreak. U.S. stock indexes surged as a re...

S. Africans fear safety divide as coronavirus panic takes hold in cities

By Kim Harrisberg JOHANNESBURG, March 26 Thomson Reuters Foundation - As South Africa prepares to go into a 21-day national lockdown to stem the coronavirus outbreak, poorer residents fear being exposed to worsening violence and scams as se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020