Shops selling essential items to remain open 24 hours in Goa

The Goa government on Thursday announced that shops providing essential items like groceries, milk and vegetables would be kept open round-the-clock in the state during the lockdown period. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said though the government was not in favour of taking such a step, it had to take the decision due to pressure from social media users and other quarters.

He said shops selling groceries, milk and vegetables would be kept open round-the-clock, but people should maintain social distancing while visiting these outlets. The chief minister said the decision will be implemented keeping in view the central governments guidelines related to the 21-day nationwide lockdown in force since Tuesday midnight to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Sawant said at least 1,500 people from Goa, who travelled outside the state in recent past, have been home quarantined. He said police will act against people who have given wrong travel history.

Sawant said those under home quarantine should remain indoors, and if they are found roaming outside, locals should inform the authorities. So far, Goa has registered three coronavirus positive cases, all reported on March 25.

Meanwhile, the coastal state did not report any new COVID-19 case on Thursday, health department officials said. The officials said out of the 11 test reports received during the day, none was found positive for the viral infection.

Currently, eight people are under isolation at the Goa Medical College and Hospital, while 23 others are in different quarantine facilities, they said. State health authorities have advised 39 people to remain under home quarantine.

The three persons, who tested positive on Wednesday, are aged 25, 29 and 55 and had returned to Goa from Spain, Australia and the USA, respectively..

